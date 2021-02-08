TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,230 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NI were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NI by 482.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NI by 137.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NI by 328.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NI by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NI by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. NI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $18.17.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

