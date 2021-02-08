Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 4,492,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,074,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

