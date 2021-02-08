Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 968,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

