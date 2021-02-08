Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $264,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

