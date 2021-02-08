The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 9.2% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.03. 14,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.96. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $276.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

