The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) versus Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Critical Survey

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The York Water and Essential Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The York Water 30.35% 11.88% 4.37% Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36%

The York Water pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The York Water pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The York Water has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essential Utilities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The York Water and Essential Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The York Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Utilities 0 4 4 1 2.67

Essential Utilities has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than The York Water.

Risk & Volatility

The York Water has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of The York Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of The York Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The York Water and Essential Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The York Water $51.58 million 11.34 $14.40 million $1.11 40.39 Essential Utilities $889.69 million 13.27 $224.54 million $1.47 32.74

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than The York Water. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The York Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats The York Water on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. The company serves customers in the fixtures and furniture, electrical machinery, food product, paper, ordnance unit, textile product, air conditioning system, laundry detergent, barbell, and motorcycle industries in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

