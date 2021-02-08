Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

NYSE:LLY opened at $201.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

