Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 11% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price rose 11% on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience traded as high as $176.24 and last traded at $175.38. Approximately 1,421,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 886,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.02.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,614 shares of company stock valued at $35,865,682 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,677 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

