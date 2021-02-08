Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 11% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price rose 11% on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience traded as high as $176.24 and last traded at $175.38. Approximately 1,421,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 886,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.02.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.
In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,614 shares of company stock valued at $35,865,682 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.83.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
