U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 6.4% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 983,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,295,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $711.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

