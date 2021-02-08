uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $38.75. 992,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 428,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other uniQure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $2,298,109. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in uniQure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in uniQure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in uniQure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

