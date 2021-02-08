Van Strum & Towne Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX opened at $90.30 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

