Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 3,215 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 161,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.91 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

