Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.10. 6,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,192. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

