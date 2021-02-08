Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,826,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

