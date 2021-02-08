Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $204.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

