Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.41–0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-69.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.16-0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $6.60 on Monday, reaching $183.18. 818,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,713. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.64.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.