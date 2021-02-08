Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Up 5.2%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. 4,450,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,421,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $415.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verastem by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

