VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Buys A$301,315.95 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 143,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$301,315.95 ($215,225.68).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano purchased 91,200 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$197,904.00 ($141,360.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.09.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

