Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,197 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $62,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 956,940 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,739,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TriMas by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,241 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TriMas by 55.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 63.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

