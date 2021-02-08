Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading 5.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 2,196,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,507,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

