WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) (ASX:WAA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) (ASX:WAA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.38 and a quick ratio of 24.38.
WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.