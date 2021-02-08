WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) (ASX:WAA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) (ASX:WAA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.38 and a quick ratio of 24.38.

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

