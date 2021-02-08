West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of The Middleby worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after buying an additional 201,865 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 608,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the period.

MIDD traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $136.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

