West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.36. The company had a trading volume of 45,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,483. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $147.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

