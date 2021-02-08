Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

