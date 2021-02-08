Western Financial Corporation Makes New $309,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.