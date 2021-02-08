Western Financial Corporation Purchases Shares of 7,549 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,967. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82.

