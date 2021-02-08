WOM Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and $2.17 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01057410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.03 or 0.05443946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

