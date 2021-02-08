World Asset Management Inc Buys 85 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 410.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,807 shares of company stock worth $14,427,213 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of ZEN opened at $158.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.