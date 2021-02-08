World Asset Management Inc Has $277,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

