Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW) Trading 6.3% Higher

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $16.66. 660,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 310,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71.

Wunong Net Technology Company Profile (NYSE:WNW)

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

