XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $28,304.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.01050091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.22 or 0.05406403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

