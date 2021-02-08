Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $53.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $54.51.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,551,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,979,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after acquiring an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after acquiring an additional 252,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.