Zacks: Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.