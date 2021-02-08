Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Titan Machinery posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,301. The company has a market capitalization of $550.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

