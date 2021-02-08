Zcash Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $96.71 or 0.00208377 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00077894 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 116.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,090,588 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

