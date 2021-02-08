Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.44.

In other news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Insiders have sold a total of 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,196. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day moving average is $324.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.54.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.