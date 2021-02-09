-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit