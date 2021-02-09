-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

