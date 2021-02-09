1,000 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $12,209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 216,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 445.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 188,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

