1,211 Shares in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Feb 9th, 2021

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.87. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

