15,144 Shares in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

