166 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $215.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $215.76.

