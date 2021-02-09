1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $69,947,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,698,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 985,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 202.6% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,329,000 after purchasing an additional 810,464 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.72.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,662,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,302,364 shares of company stock worth $52,658,344 over the last ninety days.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.