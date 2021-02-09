25,500 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 683,937 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KODK opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

