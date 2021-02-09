36,111 Shares in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TTEC by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 89.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of TTEC opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.