4,106 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 583,825 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,079,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.