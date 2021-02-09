4,419 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

