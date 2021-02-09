ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sells 14,195 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56.

Shares of ACAD opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.