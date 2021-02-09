Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 425 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

