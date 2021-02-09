Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $31.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,628,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

