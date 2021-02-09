America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $860.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

